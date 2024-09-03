By Nona Pelletier of RNZ
New Zealand’s standard of living is going backwards according to global ratings agency S&P as the country continues to live beyond its means, while increasing debt.
S&P director of government ratings Martin Foo said New Zealand’s sovereign AA+ foreign currency debt rating was stable and among the highest in the world, but there were a number of risks it needed to address.
He said central government debt was not a constraint on the rating but local government debt and the current account deficit were risks, along with a weak economy.
S&P considered New Zealand’s local government debt to be among the highest in the world at 180% of gross operating revenue on average, and forecast to rise further to a cap of 350% of gross operating revenue to pay for critical infrastructure such as water, roads and earthquake strengthening.