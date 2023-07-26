Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

New Zealand’s fruit-rich ice cream gets a sugary American makeover

New York Times
By Priya Krishna
5 mins to read
Far Out Ice Cream in Brookline, Massachusetts offers an array of drizzles and toppings for its real fruit ice cream, including matcha, sprinkles and toasted coconut. Photo / Tony Luong, The New York Times

Far Out Ice Cream in Brookline, Massachusetts offers an array of drizzles and toppings for its real fruit ice cream, including matcha, sprinkles and toasted coconut. Photo / Tony Luong, The New York Times

In New Zealand, one of summer’s great pleasures is known as real fruit ice cream: a scoop of vanilla blended with fruit in a machine that produces an airy, barely sweet twirl with a buttery

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business