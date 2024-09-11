Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

New Zealand’s biggest house-builder G.J. Gardner expanding: 30% franchise growth planned

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
G.J. Gardner is building more homes than any other business in New Zealand.

G.J. Gardner is building more homes than any other business in New Zealand.

G.J. Gardner, New Zealand’s largest franchised group house-building business and biggest residential builder, is planning a 30% growth in franchise numbers in the next year, its chief says.

Grant Porteous of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business