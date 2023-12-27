Culum Manson at Carlton Gore Rd, Newmarket. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Private family-owned Mansons TCLM has the lion’s share of commercial building work in New Zealand according to a top 50 list of companies ranked by the value of work.

The BCI Construction League out today said Mansons has $857m of work at three huge sites: the $650m Fifty Albert St, ex-New Zealand Herald site between Wyndham and Swanson Sts, where new offices are rising; commercial work at 121-127 and 129-135 Beaumont St, a 6711sq m Wynyard quarter site near Fanshawe St; and the nine-level 13,865sq m $250m Aurecon House, Carlton Gore Rd, leased to Aurecon for 12 years.

The Herald today features 10 of the 50 builders whose projects started last year.

Culum Manson, a director, said in response: “We have an incredible team here at Mansons and they are all pretty surprised and pumped to hear we are NZ’s largest builder.”

Brother Luke Manson heads construction. He and his crew had built goodwill and trust with subbies and suppliers during many years which enabled the business to efficiently execute developments, Manson said.

“Many customers have moved a number of times with us, know our office buildings are at the forefront of quality and sustainability with 6 Green Star, Global Wellness Rating, 120 per cent carbon offset and know our team will always come through for them,” he said.

Culum Manson (left) with Aurecon managing director Tracey Ryan at the Newmarket project. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Mansons were incredibly thankful to customers, he said.

“As their businesses evolve, they are constantly looking to upgrade and improve the physical environment for their people. This is where we come in responding. We constantly evolve and improve our developments as well. We are privileged to be able to provide the platforms for our customers and are proud to be part of their journey,” Manson said.

Ashleigh Pattison, BCI Central NZ research manager, said rising material and labour costs and the pandemic’s effects were continuing to test the sector and its workforce.

BCI Construction League Table - this shows the first 25 out of 50. Table / supplied

2. Hawkins

Grand atrium, Auckland War Memorial Museum. Photo / Dean Purcell

Has $857m worth of work on across 21 projects. Owned by ASX-listed Downer EDI. Stanley St-headquartered business has a national presence and build the Auckland War Memorial Museum’s grand central atrium. A third of its work in the north, just under a third in the central region and the rest down south. The company cites schools, hospitals, universities, airport, hotels and office work as some of its sectors.

3. BESIX Watpac

Plans for the new Te Kaha multi-use arena and indoor stadium. Photo / Christchurch City Council

This Australian builder has $683m work on just one project: Christchurch’s new cover 30,000-seat multi-use Te Kaha arena, said to be the final piece in the jigsaw of the rebuilding of Ōtautahi.

4. Naylor Love

Rick Herd, CEO Naylor Love. Photo / Michael Craig

This locally-owned business won the Christ Church Cathedral reinstatement project, is headed by Rick Herd and has $667m of work on across a diverse 52 national jobs including at Sylvia Park. In the 2021 year, it had annual revenue of around $720m. Herd, an engineer, lives in Nelson, has a desk in Christchurch and spends much of his time travelling.

5. Leighs Construction

Leighs Construction founder and owner Anthony Leighs at his Auckland offices in College Hill. Photo / Greg Bowker

Has $584m worth of work on nine sites, founded and owned by the Porsche-racing motorsport enthusiast Anthony Leighs of the Viaduct and Christchurch. His company’s most high-profile current job is the $344m Scott Base rebuild, being built in Timaru, flat-packed then shipped to the ice for reassembly. Built Smales Farm’s B:HIVE offices, the Mt Eden Corrections Facility Building C, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s fourth campus building and Douglas Pharmaceuticals’ 4500sq m research and development block.

6. LT McGuinness

Mark McGuinness of Willis Bond, at the Wynyard Quarter. Photo / Dean Purcell

Ten projects valued at a combined $579m including the $180m waterfront Precinct Properties’ InterContinental Hotel and refurbished offices as well as the new Catalina Bay apartments, Hobsonville Point. Business has been running 65 years and is now third-generation. Catalina Bay is being developed by Willis Bond, headed by Mark McGuinness whose brothers and relatives run LT McGuinness. The builder has a considerable number of Viaduct Harbour/Wynyard Quarter apartments to its name.

7. Dominion Constructors

Brett Russell plans the new Beachlands South project. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Has 15 projects on worth $541m. Quay Park-headquartered, founded and headed by Brett Russell whose Russell Group is in the Beachlands South LP which has 307ha of land to develop, the first stage being 2900 homes as well as schools, a new village, light industrial, etc in south-east Auckland. Part of that is the Rydges Formosa Golf Course near the seaside town and ferry terminal.

8. CMP Construction

CMP's Ron Macrae. Photo / CMP Construction

Has 13 projects on worth $417m. Victoria Park-headquartered, founded and owned by Ron Macrae whose chiefs includes Andrew Moore and Tony Howard. Building new $150m Remuera Victoria Lane luxury apartments for Richard Kroon, St Heliers’ Kaimata apartments, The Grey apartments in Grey Lynn and Hyde Lane apartments, Alpha St, Wellington and the $110m Risland Albany.

9. Savoy Construction

Has 15 projects on worth $327m, headquartered on Mt Wellington’s Carbine Rd, says it is one of the oldest and most established building business in New Zealand with more than 80 years’ experience, built the new Merdedes-Benz North Shore outlet on Fred Thomas Dr but also does hospital, office and retail building with 93 per cetn of work in the northern region.

10. Calder Stewart

This southern giant has 28 projects on worth $270m of which 78 per cent is in the southern region and only 18 per cent in the north. The family-owned business was started by Bruce Stewart and Lance Calder of the Milton manufacturing company in Milton in 1955. The began building houses, but then moved onto much bigger work.