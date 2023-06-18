Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

New Zealand’s biggest builders: Part two - second tier revealed

Anne Gibson
By
14 mins to read
Huge Macrennie job: Matthew Grainger of Woolworths NZ, Tim O'Leary of Macrennie, Tony Catton of LOGOS and Sarah Southwell of Woolworths NZ at Wiri in 2021. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Huge Macrennie job: Matthew Grainger of Woolworths NZ, Tim O'Leary of Macrennie, Tony Catton of LOGOS and Sarah Southwell of Woolworths NZ at Wiri in 2021. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

New Zealand’s top 20 builders have $7.3 billion worth of work on the go, with $5.7b being carried out by the top 10 alone.

In April the Herald profiled the top 10, as revealed by

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business