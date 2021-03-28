Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

New Zealanders, foreigners offer to buy $50m 18,000ha Halfway Bay Station

3 minutes to read
Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

New Zealanders and foreigners have submitted tender offers for the pastoral lease of an 18,000ha cattle and sheep station on the banks of Lake Wakatipu in the Queenstown area.

Matt Finnigan of Sotheby's International Realty

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.