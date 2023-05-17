Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Budget 2023: Scrapped car scheme skids out of favour, costs Kiwis $46m

Kate MacNamara
By
5 mins to read
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

Among the Government’s plans from last year’s budget was a “scrap and replace” vehicle scheme to make grants to low and middle income households so they could discard a clunker, and replace it with

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business