New research shows the mental health of New Zealand workers remains significantly strained amid job insecurity, cost of living and burnout challenges.

The Telus Health mental health index had a modest lift to 59.6 points in January, up from 58.7 in September last year.

However, it remains at a strained level (50-79), well down on the desired “optimal” (80-100).

Forty per cent of workers now have a high mental health risk, up 4 per cent compared to January last year, the research found.

Another 46 per cent reportedly have a moderate mental health risk.

Julie Cressey, Telus Health general manager New Zealand, said the figures were concerning but not entirely surprising given the unprecedented challenges faced recently.

“Reeling from the pandemic, individuals have been hit with a cost of living crisis, job insecurity and anxiety about the state of the world,” Cressey said.

“The cumulative effect of these stressors can take a significant toll on individuals’ mental wellbeing.”

Burnout at work is also a significant contributing factor, Cressey said.

“Blurred boundaries between work and personal life and increased workloads in some industries have led to a surge in burnout among employees,” she said.

Covid’s lasting impact on young workers

The Covid-19 pandemic has particularly hit young workers’ mental health hard.

This group was more likely to lack trusted personal and work relationships, leading to feelings of isolation.

Forty-four per cent of those under 40 said they do not have trusted workplace relationships. This compared to an overall figure of 25 per cent among survey respondents.

Those lacking in workplace relationships had the worst mental health score (50.6), nearly 16 points lower than workers with colleagues they trust (66.4).

Cressey said for some younger workers who had newly come into businesses throughout the pandemic, working and living largely behind a screen can diminish social networks.

“This has largely meant being in a team environment where everyone is dispersed, working remotely and for some, working in different time zones,” she said.

“When we compare this to the workplace experience and established networks of their more seasoned counterparts, younger workers have a particularly challenging time navigating the remote work landscape.

“Additionally, recent economic pressures such as inflation, housing costs, and job instability, intensify their challenges.”

Solving the problem

Cressey said organisations had come on in leaps and bounds to support staff mental health, but there was still room for improvement across the board.

“Many companies have initiatives implemented, but they are not widely known among the workforce ... leaving the effectiveness and accessibility of these programmes to vary widely,” she said.

This included how workers could access them, what the resources were and what arrangements could be made to support mental health concerns, she said.

“The mantra of putting on a face and only bringing your best self at work isn’t realistic or sustainable any more and we need leaders who can recognise the warning signs for individuals who may not feel comfortable or empowered to seek help.”

When issues are left and exacerbated, businesses face increased presenteeism and absenteeism, which are both costly for organisations, Cressey said.

More than 1000 employed New Zealanders were surveyed as part of the research.

Cameron Smith is an Auckland-based journalist with the Herald business team. He joined the Herald in 2015 and has covered business and sports.



