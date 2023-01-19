Voyager 2022 media awards
Premium
Business

New year, new job? How to tell when it's time to cut your losses - and quit

16 minutes to read
By Jo Bennett

Quitting has a bad reputation but decision-making consultant Annie Duke argues in favour of cutting your losses to get ahead. By Jo Bennett.

On a bright but typically windy day in northern Nepal on May

