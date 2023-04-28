Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

New Westpac chief economist on inflation woes: ‘These problems best dealt with fast and early rather than late and slow’

Liam Dann
By
5 mins to read
NZ Herald Business Editor at Large Liam Dann talks to Westpac's new chief economist Kelly Eckhold about inflation woes globally and in Aotearoa. Video / NZ Herald

After 11 years in Washington DC, working as a monetary policy analyst for the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Westpac’s new chief economist Kelly Eckhold brings a fresh international perspective to the local debate.

Eckhold, who

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business