Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

New Waiheke electric ferry service proposed, could provide competition

7 minutes to read
An artist's impression of Sea Waiheke's proposed floating terminal and electric ferry at Orakei's The Landing. Image / Supplied

An artist's impression of Sea Waiheke's proposed floating terminal and electric ferry at Orakei's The Landing. Image / Supplied

Jane Phare
By
Jane Phare

Reporter

Auckland could have a new electric ferry link between Orakei and Waiheke Island if an innovative plan developed by a group of Kiwi investors gets the go-ahead.

The company, Sea Waiheke, wants to run a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.