Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

New Starbucks CEO allowed company jet for 1600km commute

Washington Post
4 mins to read
New Starbucks chief executive Brian Niccol is still expected to work from the office at least three days a week, and also have a home in Seattle. Photo / Benjamin Rasussen, The New York Times

New Starbucks chief executive Brian Niccol is still expected to work from the office at least three days a week, and also have a home in Seattle. Photo / Benjamin Rasussen, The New York Times

Starbucks is giving its incoming chief executive Brian Niccol access to a company-owned jet to commute roughly 1000 miles (1600km) to its headquarters in Seattle, a perk that sparked criticism from activists and others

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business