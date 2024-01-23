Qantas' new safety video was filmed in 14 locations around the world, including Milford Sound. Video / Qantas

Qantas’ new onboard safety video features a peak of Milford Sound in New Zealand as well as 13 other locations.

The video replaces a centenary-themed one which has been playing on flights since 2020.

In light of recent incidents involving a Japan Airlines plane burning on the ground at Tokyo Airport and a safety door blowout on an Alaska Airlines aircraft, onboard safety is in sharp focus.

Qantas chief customer officer Catriona Larritt said safety is the number one priority across the Qantas Group, and the inflight video, together with cabin crew, plays a key role in capturing the attention of travellers to watch and listen to the critical information.

“First and foremost, the video is about familiarising our customers with safety procedures and we try to make it as engaging as possible, in particular for regular flyers who might otherwise tune out.”

The 2024 video runs close to five minutes and features Qantas pilots, cabin crew and customer service agents and frequent flyers sharing the safety information from their “magic place” destinations from Litchfield National Park to Lapland. A Qantas staffer is filmed flying a chopper around Milford Sound and later seen emerging from the water with a decent-size crayfish.

“We are proud to feature our own well-traveled team members and customers, to not only deliver the safety message but also promote travel and tourism by inspiring people to explore destinations they may not have experienced throughout Australia and beyond.”

The video will be progressively rolled out onboard Qantas flights from this week, with 75 versions including 12 different languages.

The new Qantas safety video was filmed across 14 destinations over 40 days in temperatures ranging from -36C in Lapland, Finland to 36C in Jaipur, India.

Featured destinations:

• Litchfield National Park, Darwin

• Milford Sound, New Zealand

• Hollywood, United States of America

• Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

• Ningaloo Reef, Western Australia

• Jaipur, India • Freycinet, Tasmania

• Lapland, Finland • Seoul, South Korea

• Marrakesh, Morocco • Rome, Italy

• Paris, France • Sydney, New South Wales

• Noosa, Queensland

Grant Bradley has been working at the Herald since 1993. He is the Business Herald’s deputy editor and covers aviation and tourism.



