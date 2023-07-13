Voyager 2023 media awards

New Morningside apartments Aalto: No car parks, pre-sold in a month

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
Ockham Residential's new seven-level, 39-unit apartment building is at 2 Finch St. Mark Todd from Ockham explains what's unusual about it. Video / Dean Purcell

Bikes have their own lift in a new Morningside apartment building without car parks where all units pre-sold within a month of being offered.

Mark Todd of developer Ockham Residential said the seven-level Aalto at

