Apple has sent invititations for a September 12 event (September 13, NZT) where it’s expected to reveal the iPhones that will succeed today’s iPhone 14 models.

The new iPhones are said to feature a stock-standard USB connector rather than a proprietary Lightning jack.

That rumour is not much of a stretch, given Apple has already said it will comply with European Union legislation requiring a common charging standard in mobile phones by the end of next year.

The talk around other mooted features is more speculative.

The top-of-the-line model, the iPhone 15 Pro Max (if Apple follows its standard naming conventions) is said to feature a periscope-style lens for better zoom capability. This ‘telephoto’ lens seems set to be the new line’s hero feature.

Asked Siri to set a timer for the spuds. Displays as an animation in the camera notch (or Dynamic Island in iPhone 14 Pro-speak) pic.twitter.com/a8XNZZab9k — Chris Keall (@ChrisKeall) September 17, 2022

And the Dynamic Island, featured only on the more expensive Pro and Pro Max models in the iPhone 14 series, is rumoured to be across all models in the 15 series.

The Pro and Pro Max models are expected to get an upgrade to titanium frames (titanium is lighter than the steel used for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max).

The new Pro and Pro Max are also said to have slimmer bezels and slightly curved edges.

The new line-up is also supposedly going to feature yellow, orange, light blue and light green colours, along with black and white.

Leaked photos indicate they’ll be supplied with colour-matched USB-C cables.

Brighter displays, support for faster 30-watt wired charging and faster processors are also expected.

Another persistent rumour is not so tasty. While today’s iPhone 14 Pros (from $1999 and Pro Max from $2199) are pricey, the top models in the 15 series are rumoured to be pricier.