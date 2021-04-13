Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

New hotel data: what Covid-19 did to occupancies, room rates

3 minutes to read
One of the new hotels - Tauranga's Quest. Photo / George Novak

One of the new hotels - Tauranga's Quest. Photo / George Novak

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

Covid drove Queenstown hotel occupancies to an average of only 33 per cent in the year to March and room rates fell steeply.

But Auckland hotels had New Zealand's highest occupancy rates, says Colliers

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.