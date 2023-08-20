Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

New data: Export earnings fall sharply as China slows and dairy slumps

Liam Dann
By
2 mins to read
Fonterra's branding at the China Dairy Expo and Summit in Xian. Photo / File

Fonterra's branding at the China Dairy Expo and Summit in Xian. Photo / File

The value of goods exported by New Zealand fell $890 million (14 per cent) to $5.5 billion in July 2023, compared with July 2022, according to Stats NZ.

The fall in earnings was led by

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business