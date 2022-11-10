Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

New Board of Airline Representatives chief: What’s the outlook for air travel

Grant Bradley
By
9 mins to read
Board of Airline Representatives Executive Director Cath O'Brien on what to expect from the next year of aviation in New Zealand. Video / Dean Purcell

Board of Airline Representatives Executive Director Cath O'Brien on what to expect from the next year of aviation in New Zealand. Video / Dean Purcell

The new voice of the airline industry in New Zealand has a message for air travellers this Christmas: Be prepared - it’s going to be busy.

Cath O’Brien is the executive director of the Board

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business