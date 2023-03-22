New ASB Netcode scam adds to flurry of recent bank cons

A flurry of recent scams using text or email trickery have targeted customers of at least three New Zealand banks. Photo / 123rf

Major bank ASB is this afternoon warning customers about an active text and phone scam asking for Netcode online banking personal information.

The warnings follows other scams this week targeting SBS Bank and Kiwibank customers.

“ASB is aware of a current phishing scam affecting our customers,” the bank said this afternoon.

The scam could involve a text message claiming payment was attempted from a new device.

The scammers then invited people to click on a link included in the text.

ASB said it would never ask people to share their login details or Netcode.

Kiwibank yesterday said it had noticed an increase in text scams targeting its customers.

And the day before, SBS Bank was warning people about predators hoping to cash in on increasingly popular term deposits.

That “imposter” scam campaign involved criminals sending emails with fake term deposit offers and also seemingly manipulating search engine results.

Phishing and credential harvesting, along with scams and fraud are the most common cybercrime types reported in New Zealand.

Where to get help

Privacy Commissioner: Complaints about privacy breaches. 0800 803 909 or https://www.privacy.org.nz/your-rights/making-a-complaint/

ID fraud: Department of Internal Affairs page with information about identity fraud: https://www.dia.govt.nz/Identity---Are-you-a-victim-of-identity-theft

ASB customers’ fraud or phishing concerns: 0800 272 372, or +649 306 3000 for people overseas.

SBS Bank: 0800 727 2265 for customer cybersecurity issues.

Kiwibank: 0800 11 33 55 for customer cybersecurity issues.

Cert NZ: Individuals, small businesses can report a cyberattack, get advice: www.cert.govt.nz

IDCare: Backed by the Ministry of Justice and its counterpart in Australia. Assistance freezing your credit record, regaining control of your online identity after an ID theft: idcare.org

Netsafe: Report online bullying, hate speech, dangerous content: netsafe.org.nz

NZ Police: Report cybercrime online scams, online child safety issues: police.govt.nz/advice-services/cybercrime-and-internet

Dept of Internal Affairs: Report spam, banned content, child exploitation: www.dia.govt.nz/About-the-Digital-Safety-Group