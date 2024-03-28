Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

New appointments to the Monetary Policy Committee suggest change of tune by the Reserve Bank

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
4 mins to read
Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr discussing a decision made by the Monetary Policy Committee. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr discussing a decision made by the Monetary Policy Committee. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Nicola Willis has appointed two new members to the powerful Reserve Bank (RBNZ) committee tasked with keeping inflation in check.

Economists Carl Hansen and Prasanna Gai will join the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC),

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business