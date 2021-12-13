New 52-room Napier hotel opens: Swiss-Belboutique in existing building

The new hotel in the existing Napier building. Photo / supplied

A new five-star hotel has opened in an existing building in Napier today.

Gavin Faull, chairman and president of the Swiss-Belhotel International business, said the new Swiss-Belboutique Napier was open at 36 Munroe St and was that city's first internationally-branded hotel.

It is offering 52 rooms and suites, a bar and lounge area, a fully-equipped fitness centre, and 25 secure on-site car parks.

Faull is a former Taranaki farmer who founded the global chain, although he today expressed strong disappointment with the Government, which he said was "trying to ruin" the tourism industry.

Room rates average from $220/night to $250/night and rooms are from 32sq m up to 60sq m each.

Staff numbers were still being finalised but around 27 staff will be hired once the process is completed.

The new hotel is one of the largest in the city where Scenic Hotel Te Pania Napier operates.

In June, the Herald reported on renovation of a building to create the hotel when opening then was said to be only a few weeks away.

Swiss-Belhotel operates four New Zealand hotels and one in Australia.

It has hotels in Auckland and Napier, and two in Queenstown as well as one in Sydney.

Around 125 hotels and projects that are new hotel developments in 19 countries.

Inside the lobby of the new hotel. Photo / supplied

Faull said: "This is a significant addition to the group. I am proud to announce the opening of the Swiss-Belboutique Napier. I am committed to supporting the growth of tourism and development in my country and this is a tremendous step forward in this direction.

"This spectacular upscale hotel is the perfect property to introduce our upscale boutique brand and I strongly believe it is an excellent addition to not just our portfolio but it also stands true to the art-deco destination," he said.

A deluxe suite at the new hotel. Photo / supplied

The hotel is near the art deco tour, National Aquarium of New Zealand and is a 10-minute walk from MTG Hawke's Bay (Museum, Theatre, Gallery) and very close to

Napier's conference centre.

It is also a pet-friendly hotel.

Swiss-Belhotel International has hotels, resorts and projects located in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland and Tanzania.

Offices are in Hong Kong, New Zealand, Australia, China, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, Vietnam and Thailand covering Oceania, Asia, Europe, Middle East, Africa and India regions.