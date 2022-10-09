Barcats estimates the hospitality industry has lost about 55,000 staff over the past two years. Photo / Getty

A hospitality group says 30,000 more staff are needed to keep bars, restaurants, cafes and hotels open through the upcoming busy summer months.

Without tens of thousands of new recruits, New Zealand's $10.7 billion hospitality industry could face closing its doors for up to three days a week, offering limited menus and serving wait times of up to 25 per cent longer.

Jeffrey Williams, chief executive of Barcats, a digital hospitality recruitment platform that connects hospitality venues with jobseekers, says the industry has contracted by a third and lost approximately 55,000 staff over the last two years.

The hospitality industry, like most industries in this country, is grappling with a national staff shortage as it rebuilds after being pummelled by lockdowns and restrictions as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Modelling by Barcats generated by compiling vacancies from hospitality, tourism and aged care businesses shows the 30,000 staff are needed by Christmas.

Baristas are by far the most sought after staff needed in the industry, with more than 3000 vacancies listed across the country, approximately 1500 in Auckland alone.

There are more than 400 vacancies for chefs in Auckland, 650 vacancies for bartenders and bar staff across the country, 600 vacancies for general wait staff, 300 roles for kitchen staff, 600 management and maître d roles and almost 2000 housekeeping roles.

To put those staff shortages into context, Williams said the number of staff needed was double the amount of people serving in New Zealand's Defence Force.

"It has been a long and challenging few years for this sector and we are desperate to see pubs and clubs, bars and restaurants, cafes and hotels thriving again. But the reality is, if we don't get workers back, customers will suffer. Customers face a 25 per cent increase in wait times, reservation unavailability, increase costs, limited menus and opening hours and a decline in service quality," Williams told the Herald.

This summer is looking like a busy one, with a string of events and concerts lined up. November through to March are typically busy months for hospitality.

The Women's Rugby World Cup in Auckland coming up over the period, the Wanaka Beer Festival, the Wine & Food Festival in Christchurch, Rhythm & Alps, alongside many headline concerts from international artists, including Snoop Dog, George Ezra, Guns N Roses and Red Hot Chili Peppers in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, which is expected to put more pressure on current sub-par staffing levels.

Williams said that this summer was anticipated to be the industry's "biggest summer of all time" but this could prove problematic if it was not able to secure enough staff.

"We think this summer is going to be our biggest summer of all time because there is just so much pent up demand - people want to get out and celebrate, whether that be their 21st birthday, weddings to formals and dinners. And if I look at the amount of concerts that New Zealand is attracting, there is a vast amount of events coming and everybody will want to be out there and enjoying it, but unless we try to unlock this staff crisis for hospitality it is not going to be as good as we'd love it to be."

The industry had never had this many vacancies, he said.

"There is a real risk. If we don't fill these gaps, when you want to go out on a Monday or Tuesday night venues will be closed because they don't have enough staff to be able to open or the Viaduct in Auckland at the moment on a Sunday - the crowds are coming back but venues are struggling to support them."

Williams put the mass shortages down to an exodus of staff from the industry when Covid hit, with a significant number of hospitality staff seeking employment in other industries, along few remaining migrant workers.

Backpackers and those on working holiday visas were beginning to return, but not quick enough, he said, adding that he believed the Government was not moving quickly enough to allow international workers to return.

"The Government can certainly do loads more to incentivise and open up student visas, and taking off restrictions on visa holders. There are still a lot of people sitting on tourist visas in New Zealand that would actually love to call New Zealand home, so opening that up for permanent residencies, and I think those sorts of incentives are key."

Barcats CEO Jeffrey Williams with students Katherine Golchin and Oliver Macdonagh. Photo / Supplied

Hospitality operators were trying all tricks to secure new hires, through sign-on bonuses, covering visa and relocations costs, and benefits for staff were competitive, Williams said.

But he said the industry needed to work harder to appeal to younger students and over-50-year-olds if it was to make up the needed number of staff in time for summer.

Some hospitality industries overseas, such as Singapore, have a large workforce of older workers, the same could be possible here, he said.

"We're encouraging our venues to rethink about the amazing 22-year-old Brazilians that they used to be great employees that could easily be a fabulous 55-year-old."

Barcats has recently partnered with the Ministry of Social Development in a bid to get more people to take up roles within the industry. It is also working with a number of large employers such as Lion and Nestle to put together mass training programmes.

In Australia, Barcats estimates the hospitality industry has lost about 200,000 hospitality staff in the past two years - about 150,000 of those backpackers and people on working holiday visas. The hospitality in Britain is also grappling with rampant staff shortages.