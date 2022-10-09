Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

'Never been more vacancies': 30,000 more hospitality staff needed over summer

Aimee Shaw
By
5 mins to read
Barcats estimates the hospitality industry has lost about 55,000 staff over the past two years. Photo / Getty

Barcats estimates the hospitality industry has lost about 55,000 staff over the past two years. Photo / Getty

A hospitality group says 30,000 more staff are needed to keep bars, restaurants, cafes and hotels open through the upcoming busy summer months.

Without tens of thousands of new recruits, New Zealand's $10.7 billion hospitality

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business