Netsafe says cyberbullying costs NZ $1b, online fraud $470m - dwarfing Cert estimate

Chris Keall
By
8 mins to read
The cost of cyberbullying in New Zealand has more than doubled since 2018.

A new Netsafe report, based on a survey of 1000 Kiwis by economist Shamubeel Eaqub’s Sense Partners, says cyberbullying costs New Zealand an estimated $1.1 billion per year - more than double the last survey

