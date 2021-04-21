Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Netflix's dominance starts to slow as rivals gain

5 minutes to read
Bridgerton trailer. Video / Netflix

Bridgerton trailer. Video / Netflix

New York Times
By: Edmund Lee

The streaming service reported the addition of four million new customers for the first quarter, below the six million it had forecast.

Netflix still rules the streaming universe. As of the end of March, it

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.