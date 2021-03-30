Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Neeraj Lala: Toyota NZ warns Government's electric dreams are not realistic

7 minutes to read
Toyota NZ chief executive Neeraj Lala says a ban on petrols and diesel cars by 2035 is over-ambitious and unrealistic. Photo / Supplied

Toyota NZ chief executive Neeraj Lala says a ban on petrols and diesel cars by 2035 is over-ambitious and unrealistic. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald
By: Neeraj Lala

OPINION

In its quest for zero carbon emissions, the Climate Change Commission's proposed ban on petrol and diesel cars by 2035 ignores the reality that EVs will be in short supply for years to come

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.