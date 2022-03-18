Voyager 2021 media awards
Nasdaq giant Garmin buys second Auckland firm

Vesper Marine co-founders Deirdre Schleigh and Jeff Robbins, who decided to found a startup focused on safety and collision avoidance after completing seven-years of ocean cruising. Photo / File

Chris Keall
Chris Keall

Auckland's Vesper Marine has been bought by Nasdaq-listed Garmin in a deal that closed in January but flew under the radar during the summer break.

It's the latest in a string of NZ

