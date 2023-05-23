Napier Port first net profit drops, Gabrielle clouds outlook

Napier Port said its first half profit has dropped. Photo / File

The impact of Cyclone Gabrielle made its presence felt on Napier Port’s first half earnings, with its net profit falling by 3.3 per cent to $8.7 million.

The company said the cyclone, which hit the East Coast in February, had made for an uncertain full year outlook.

Napier Port cut its interim dividend to a fully imputed 1.7 cents per share from 2.8c in the previous comparative period.

Revenue rose 22.8 per cent to $62.3m in the half due to higher container volumes and the return of cruise vessels to the port.

Chair Blair O’Keeffe said the company had entered 2023 with an optimistic outlook.

“Pandemic pressures including constraints on labour were easing, and cargo flows were buoyant supported by increasing shipping services,” he said.

The company’s newly-built Te Whiti wharf was enabling significant flexibility, and underpinning a positive long-term outlook for the business, he said.

“As a result, Napier Port had been tracking to the upper end of guidance which has subsequently been tempered by Cyclone Gabrielle,” he said.

Chief executive Todd Dawson said trade during the first four-and-a half months demonstrated Napier Port’s capability to deliver.

“Folllowing Cyclone Gabrielle in mid-February, cargo volumes have been impacted due to damage to crops, exporters’ premises and regional infrastructure, which softened our overall half year result,” Dawson said.

Container services revenue for the half year increased 14.5 per cent to $34.5m, with a 5.7 per cent increase in container volumes to 119,000 TEU (twenty foot equivalent units).

Bulk cargo revenue for the half year increased 7.5 per cent to $20.6m, despite a 9.3 per cent decrease in bulk cargo total volume.

Cruise revenue for the first half was $5.1m.

The reintroduction of cruises after reopening of the international marine border saw 62 cruise vessel calls in the half year, compared to a single call in the prior year.

As a result of intense cost pressures, operating expenses increased 17.8 per cent on the same period last year, the company said.

But these costs were comparable to the second half of the 2022 financial year.

Dawson said Cyclone Gabrielle caused damage and disruption to the Hawke’s Bay region and its infrastructure.

Many parts of the community and cargo customers had experienced damage and reduced output, which will impact cargo volumes for the remainder of the financial year. Napier Port suffered minimal property damage.

“Given the crop losses and damage to primary processing, trading in the second half will be subdued, and we expect a return to traditional export flows next year recognising some trade impairments will create drag into the new financial year,” Dawson said.

“This outlook is underpinned by strong forward bookings for the summer cruise season in the new financial year,” he said.



