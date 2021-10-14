Napier: One of the iconic Six Sisters villas up for sale

The Six Sisters in Napier. The villa on the right is up for sale. Photo / Supplied

The Six Sisters in Napier. The villa on the right is up for sale. Photo / Supplied

One of the identical villas built along Napier's Marine Pde - best known as the Six Sisters - has gone up for sale.

The heritage-listed property at 185 Marine Pde is part of a row of two-storey Victorian villas affectionately labelled the Six Sisters.

The six villas were among the few buildings in the city centre to survive the 1931 Hawke's Bay earthquake.

The building combines a ground-floor retail space, which has housed one of Hawke's Bay's longest-trading craft galleries plus an upstairs two-bedroom flat.

It has gone on sale for the first time in over 25 years and will be sold by way of auction on Friday, October 29, through Bayleys Napier.

"The current owner bought the property in 1993 to follow their passion for pottery," real estate agent Mark Evans said.

"Arts on Parade was established and has since displayed and sold local art and crafts to locals and tourists for over 25 years.

"The gallery is now set to close and the owner has chosen to hand over this landmark villa to a new owner."

The property has a rental income potential of about $40,000 per annum.

The Six Sisters have drawn comparisons with San Francisco's historic Painted Ladies.