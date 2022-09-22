Voyager 2022 media awards
Business

Named: Retirement village keeping widow's $790,000 for 10 months after leaving

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
People who move into retirement villages can find it hard to get their money back. Photo / supplied

A Tauranga village is at the centre of publicity for not repaying a widow $790,000 ten months after she left.

Two sources and the village's manager identified the place but Consumer did not

