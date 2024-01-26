Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

My husband is worried our $4m isn’t enough to retire on - Mary Holm

Mary Holm
By
11 mins to read
It's time to put your feet up and retire. Photo / Thinkstock

It's time to put your feet up and retire. Photo / Thinkstock

OPINION

Q: My husband is 69. He is starting to have a few health issues and I want him to retire. He thinks we can’t afford it and that I’ll be penniless and living in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business