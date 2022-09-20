My Food Bag sponsors Nadia Lim's new TV show Nadia's Farm

Nadia Lim & husband Carlos Bagrie take on their biggest project yet - taming 1200 acres of rugged South Otago farmland at Royalburn Station. Video / Three

Meal kit company My Food Bag has sponsored Nadia Lim's new TV show Nadia's Farm.

The TV3 show is yet to launch but adverts have been popping up teasing the show, which follows Lim and her husband Carlos Bagrie as they go about "their biggest project yet" taming 485 hectares of rugged South Otago farmland at Royalburn Station.

My Food Bag is sponsoring the show as part of its marketing plan for the current quarter. It is not known how much the sponsorship deal is worth.

Lim, who founded the now-NZX listed firm in 2012 alongside Bagrie, Cecilia and James Robinson and Theresa Gattung, is a minority shareholder and a brand ambassador.

Lim is considered synonymous with My Food Bag, and as part of the sponsorship of Nadia's Farm, Lim will prepare meals during the show that will then be available to order in coming weeks as part of My Food Bag's subscription service.

The Herald understands My Food Bag's development kitchen, which creates the recipes for its meal kits, still uses Lim's "food philosophy" when considering meals. Lim is a nutritionist by trade and a celebrity judge on Masterchef.

My Food Bag has hit headlines in recent months after its continuing poor share price performance and failure to satisfy the market.

The company listed on the New Zealand Stock Exchange in March 2021 and its stock has been on a downward trend ever since. The shares were sold in an IPO at $1.85 a share but listed at $1.74 before continuing to fall despite the company hitting its prospectus financial forecasts. Shares are trading at 65 cents today.

On Friday My Food Bag announced it had received chief executive Kevin Bowler's resignation and his last day with the firm would be October 14.

Chief financial officer Mark Winter will act as interim CEO while the company searches for a permanent replacement.

Hobson Wealth Partners investment strategist Ed Glennie said My Food Bag's sponsorship of Nadia's Farm was a good move, and would put My Food Bag in front of more eyeballs, which would likely translate to more kit sales.

Glennie said Nadia Lim had huge star appeal and My Food Bag had likely recognised the opportunity to leverage this.

"Being sponsored by My Food Bag would suggest that they are trying to create a brand and consider it is worth investing in that; resonating with Nadia," Glennie told the Herald.

"To me means that they are trying to rekindle things, which is a positive step, because in the past they hadn't wanted to chase that."

Glennie referred to My Food Bag passing on the opportunity to sponsor Masterchef. The Herald is waiting for more information on this.

My Food Bag chief customer officer Joanne Mitchell said the company was a proud sponsor of Nadia's Farm.

"Our partnership with Nadia is longstanding, and will reinforce our unique positioning in this category as a Kiwi brand taking immense pride in delivering fresh, quality locally sourced meals across New Zealand, every week," Mitchell said.

"Our involvement will also ensure all of New Zealand can share in Nadia's venture through our meal kits."

My Food Bag posted a $20 million net profit after tax and revenue of $194m, and delivered more than 18 million meals in FY22.