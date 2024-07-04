Musk’s X to get final EU warning over dangerous content

The escalation could eventually pave the way for fines of 6% of revenue from Elon Musk's X. Photo / Andrew Harrer, Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s social media platform X is set to be served with a formal warning for failing to combat dangerous content, in the third show of force by European Union regulators against Big Tech in recent weeks.

The escalation - which could eventually pave the way for fines of 6% of X’s revenue - is likely to be announced by Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton before the EU’s summer recess, according to people familiar with the case who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Should X not make the necessary changes to address the European Commission’s preliminary findings, the authority could proceed with a formal decision before the end of the year, the people said.

After this, the company could face a financial penalty for non-compliance.

The warning shot against X follows the opening of an investigation by the EU’s regulators in December. Brussels watchdogs have made inquiries into platform’s handling of content after the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.