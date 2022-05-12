Voyager 2021 media awards
Motorsport baron Tony Quinn on making money and what to do with it

13 minutes to read
Jane Phare
Jane Phare

Multimillionaire businessman and motorsport baron Tony Quinn talks to Jane Phare about how he's made his money and what on earth he's going to do with it all.

He's an odd mix, Tony Quinn. There's

