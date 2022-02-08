HCL's TechBee training programme currently operates in five countries around the world, with New Zealand now to be added. Photo / Getty Images

Multi-billion dollar tech company HCL is opening a training programme for Kiwi school leavers to learn cyber security, quantum computing and coding skills to help fill a skills shortage in an increasingly digital world.

The Indian conglomerate, which generates NZ$15.8 billion annually, has several divisions but is known mostly in New Zealand for its work in the agribusiness sector and a $20m contract with Fonterra.

HCL, which was listed in the top 700 companies on Forbes' Global 2000 list for last year, has had a presence in Aotearoa since 1999 and currently has offices in Auckland, Wellington and Hamilton.

Thousands of New Zealanders will use HCL's built-in tools and products every day on their devices without even realising it and the firm was behind much of the digital transformation of the country's major banking systems.

Now the company, led by India's wealthiest woman Roshni Nadar, wants to train thousands of young New Zealanders through its TechBee programme to pursue a career with the firm and help fill the global IT skills shortage of about 40,000 people per year.

"The environment we're looking to really invest in, from what we can see, is going to be very mutually beneficial, both for HCL, but also for the IT industry in New Zealand," HCL's Australia and NZ head Mike Horton told the Herald.

"But also New Zealand generally, because it's very clear to us, and it's a very similar situation to many countries in the world, that we don't have enough IT skills."

TechBee currently operates in five countries around the world, including India, Australia and the US, Horton said.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment has predicted for GDP growth of about 2.5 per cent by 2028 an additional 40,000 workers per year will be required in New Zealand.

Horton estimated of those 40,000 about 5000 will need to be IT-skilled workers.

"Most of the work that those 40,000 will be doing, they will be needing IT systems to operate," he said. "And so unless you've got those IT skills that growth won't come."

Before the Covid-19 pandemic and the Government closed the country's borders, more than 3600 work visas were granted in 2019 for IT jobs in New Zealand.

"So it was clear that is how the IT skills had been upgraded within New Zealand," Horton said.

"And that's very difficult as you know, the borders are closed at present and even when the border opens, it's going to be difficult to attract people into New Zealand because there's such a skill shortage in every other country."

In December, Digital Economy and Communications Minister David Clark announced 600 border class exceptions for specialist tech workers.

"The sector is now one of our top three exporters, and jobs in tech have been growing at twice the rate of the general economy," Clark said. "It has continued to expand during the Covid-19 pandemic, placing pressure on the demand for talent."

The Government, Clark added, has been working with the tech sector on addressing the key opportunities and challenges facing the industry.

"Resolving the skills mismatch is crucial for the tech sector to grow. However, Government also realises the development of tech skills within New Zealand is fundamental for the industry to realise its potential."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has also identified India as a partner to establish further links to in the coming decade and build technology skills.

Horton said HCL's ability to train people in its programme developed over 45 years can help fill jobs in New Zealand's IT sector, which currently relies on the few highly sought after local university graduates or immigrant workers.

"Most people think to get an IT job, you have to have a degree, we know that's not the case," he said. "But we also understand that academic studies in IT does help, particularly if you're going into the more technical areas."

Horton said HCL would also offer financial support for those in its TechBee programme who also wish to study at university.

"We believe that looking forward and investing and take on a longer-term view, we need to start training people. We're starting out with concentrating on the 18 to 24-year-olds and we'll train them straight out of school with no background in it. If they've got a willingness to learn, we'll be willing to take them on and teach them.

"Young people learn fast and particularly from countries like New Zealand because they are digital natives, they pick up on it really quick. Within six to 12 months, they're doing good productive work."

Later this year, Horton said HCL will also look to introduce training for mature workers and a re-skilling programme.

"But the first part is concentrating on the young ones and giving them an opportunity to get into a job that can be a job for life, well paid and the economy absolutely needs it."