Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

MOVE Logistics CEO Craig Evans to step down

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Outgoing MOVE Logistics chief executive Craig Evans. Photo / supplied

Outgoing MOVE Logistics chief executive Craig Evans. Photo / supplied

MOVE Logistics’ chief executive Craig Evans is to step down, effective from October 24, after less than two years in the job.

Evans took up the CEO role in February 2023 at a time when MOVE was embarking on a growth and expansion phase.

“However, the economic headwinds over the last 18 months have hampered progress on growth initiatives and driven a material change in strategic focus to match market conditions,” the transport and logistics group said.

MOVE chair Julia Raue said Evans had done an excellent job over the past 18 months, transitioning the company towards a sales-led, customer-focused organisation.

“Engagement with our people and our customers is strong, and our multi-modal offer has been further enhanced under his leadership.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The board will now start looking to recruit a new CEO.

In May, MOVE said it continued to expect second half 2024 normalised ebitda to be ahead of the first half’s.

“While the speed of turnaround initiatives has been inhibited by the weak economic conditions which are impacting customer demand across all sectors, early improvements are now starting to be delivered as the company continues to transition towards a sales-led, customer-focused, streamlined organisation,” the company said at the time.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Evans said then that the company would have liked the turnaround to be progressing faster.

He came to MOVE from its far larger competitor, Mainfreight.

The company’s shares last traded at 23.5c, having dropped by 71% over the past 12 months.

- Staff Reporter






Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business