Outgoing MOVE Logistics chief executive Craig Evans. Photo / supplied

MOVE Logistics’ chief executive Craig Evans is to step down, effective from October 24, after less than two years in the job.

Evans took up the CEO role in February 2023 at a time when MOVE was embarking on a growth and expansion phase.

“However, the economic headwinds over the last 18 months have hampered progress on growth initiatives and driven a material change in strategic focus to match market conditions,” the transport and logistics group said.

MOVE chair Julia Raue said Evans had done an excellent job over the past 18 months, transitioning the company towards a sales-led, customer-focused organisation.

“Engagement with our people and our customers is strong, and our multi-modal offer has been further enhanced under his leadership.”