Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Motoring on: campervanners buy tourism hotspot campground in expansion drive

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
New Zealand Motor Caravan Association members at Waihi's Morgan Park for the Warm Up Party. Photo / file

New Zealand Motor Caravan Association members at Waihi's Morgan Park for the Warm Up Party. Photo / file

It’s a sad but common story: an idyllic waterfront campground sold and lost to future generations of campers thanks to high land values and the site’s development potential.

But this time it’s a happy story

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business