Mortgage war? Banks competing hard to win customers

There's a general trend of declining mortgage interest rates. Photo / NZME

By RNZ

Banks are competing hard to win customers’ money in what appears to be an escalating mortgage war.

ANZ cut interest rates again this week, but notably it has also trimmed its floating mortgage rate by 15 basis points - the first bank to do so in a while.

It followed a general trend of declining mortgage interest rates in recent weeks as wholesale rates eased in anticipation of the Reserve Bank lowering the official cash rate.

Mortgage advisor Mikey Smith from Guardian Smith said banks have targeted borrowers coming up for renewal, and he has seen increasing wiggle room from banks’ during negotiations.