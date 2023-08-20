Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Mortgage rates: Should you float or fix and for how long? The experts’ views

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
5 mins to read
Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr, pictured before he spoke to media about the bank's decision to keep the OCR at 5.5 per cent. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr, pictured before he spoke to media about the bank's decision to keep the OCR at 5.5 per cent. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The jury is out on the best strategy for mortgage holders, as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) looks to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) elevated for longer than previously planned.

Would borrowers

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business