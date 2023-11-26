Voyager 2023 media awards
Mortgage rate cuts could be on the horizon - how should you respond?

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
3 mins to read
Experts favour fixing mortgages for shorter durations. Photo / Ted Baghurst

Interest rates are broadly expected to start dropping off in the foreseeable future.

However, a panel of experts the Herald spoke to suggested mortgage-holders should hedge their bets, as no one can be sure rate

