Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Mortgage holders warned to 'brace for impact' after Reserve Bank's OCR rise

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
3 mins to read
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr leaving after the Monetary Policy Statement press conference. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr leaving after the Monetary Policy Statement press conference. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"Brace for impact" – this is the message ANZ economists say mortgage holders should take from the Reserve Bank's (RBNZ) latest Monetary Policy Statement.

The RBNZ on Wednesday lifted the official cash rate (OCR) by

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business