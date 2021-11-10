More than a year after its abrupt closure, Wellington cafe Astoria to reopen, as Astoria

Astoria in Midland Park, Wellington, which is undergoing a major refurbishment. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A year after one of Wellington's most famous cafes, Astoria, closed its doors, its owners have confirmed it is to reopen: as Astoria.

Situated on the edge of Midland Park, a green space surrounded by office buildings on all sides in the centre of the capital's central business district, Astoria was long at the heart of the capital's political scene since it opened in 1996.

The name appeared to be gone when Astoria made the surprise decision to close in the days leading up to Christmas 2020, with the owners, the Yu Group, saying a modern Italian restaurant would replace the cafe when it reopened, expected to be in June.

After months of little activity, construction workers have only recently been spotted in the building.

Inside Astoria in Midland Park, Wellington, which is undergoing a major refurbishment. Photo / Mark Mitchell

James Pask, executive chef for Yu Group said the site had faced a series of problems, starting with a "budget blowout" in its plan during the design phase, pushing the intended opening out to October.

Then, a change in the rules pertaining to wood-fired ovens forced another redesign.

"That took four months to redesign," Pask said. "Basically we had to start again with the design process."

Astoria in Midland Park, Wellington, which is undergoing a major refurbishment. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Since then, the project had suffered delays in the arrival, with some equipment for the fit out still on the water.

Pask said the intention was now to open in March 2022, but he acknowledged supply chain issues could mean the actual date could be February or April.

When it does reopen, it would be as Astoria, Pask said.

"It was always [Yu Group owner] Yuteng [Zheng]'s intention to close it and bring it back as Astoria," Pask said.

"My personal preference was, I didn't know if that was the right thing, as we were changing the offering"

The fitout would be "a bit more modern industrial" but with colour nods to the original Astoria, and a takeaway window for coffee and food in Midland Park.

Yu Group, which also owns Atlas, Choice Bros and Cinderella Bistro, intended to open seven days a week, from 7am to 10pm, although Pask admitted finding enough staff in the current labour market may be difficult.

"It might just have to start out as five days a week if we can't hire enough people."