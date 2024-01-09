Auckland had by far the biggest number of new jobs over the year. Photo / 123RF

Auckland had by far the biggest number of new jobs over the year. Photo / 123RF

More than 30,000 more jobs were added in Auckland in a year and the healthcare sector was the fastest-growing employer nationwide.

Stats NZ published its employment indicators data for November today.

Year-on-year, healthcare and social assistance added the most jobs of any sector, up 5.5 per cent or 14,430 jobs.

The public administration and safety sector added 10,786 jobs, up 7 per cent on a year earlier.

The transport, postal, and warehousing industries added another 7077 jobs.

Auckland had by far the biggest number of new jobs over the year, up 30,176.

In November 2023 compared to October 2023, a total of 1324 jobs were added nationwide.

That meant 2.39 million jobs were filled in November.

In terms of age groups, the biggest annual increase was for people aged 35–39 years.

In this demographic cohort, 23,171 jobs were added in the year to November 30.



