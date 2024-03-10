Voyager 2023 media awards
More middle-income Kiwis seeking financial help as price rises bite

More New Zealanders are seeking the help of financial mentors and budgeting services as cost of living pressures get on top of them. Photo / 123rf

Financial mentors and budgeting services around the country are seeing a noticeable increase in New Zealanders seeking financial shelter from the cost-of-living storm.

It comes as recent data shows more Kiwis are falling behind .

