Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Mood of the Boardroom: Top issues facing the nation — CEOs have their say

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Andrea Scown. Photo / Dean Purcell

Andrea Scown. Photo / Dean Purcell

Survey respondents were given the opportunity to comment on the top issues and how they would resolve them.

Michael Fuge - Contact Energy

· Cloying regulation getting in the way of rapid decarbonisation.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business