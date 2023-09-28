Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Mood of the Boardroom: Top issues facing the nation — CEOs have the final word

NZ Herald
11 mins to read
OfficeMax managing director Kevin Obern. Photo / Supplied

OfficeMax managing director Kevin Obern. Photo / Supplied

Respondents to the Herald’s Mood of the Boardroom survey comment on the top issues and how to resolve them. Click here for more stories in the special report.

Michael Fuge - Contact Energy

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business