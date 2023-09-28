Despite her troubles, some would like to see the return of Kiri Allan. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

In a Cabinet criticised by business for its inability to execute on some flagship Labour policies, Damien O’Connor stands out for “getting stuff done”.

He’s an international trade workhorse — a moniker O’Connor would wear with aplomb. But it’s his proven success at stitching up trade deals in the thick of a pandemic that saw the Minister for Trade and Export Growth catapulted to the top of the 2023 rankings in Chris Hipkins’ administration.

The UK free trade agreement, a deal with Europe, the successful upgrade of the bilateral Chinese FTA, New Zealand joining negotiations for the US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) — are all feathers in O’Connor’s cap.

His rise resulted in Minister for Climate Change and Greens co-leader James Shaw dropping to second place from his top ranking in 2022.

Shaw has strong connections with CEOs who generally respect his consultative approach. More CEOs (13.64 per cent) found his performance “very impressive” compared to any other colleague.

In contrast, his co-leader Marama Davidson who holds the portfolio, Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence, and like Shaw is a Minister outside of Cabinet, was ranked 21st, with 39 per cent of respondents saying her ministerial performance was “not impressive”.

The big surprise in this year’s rankings is the swift elevation of Kieran McAnulty from 13th in last year’s rankings, which were taken just months after he was appointed to Cabinet in June 2022.

He still has some way to go to forge his connections with business. A significant number — 17 per cent — were “unsure” about his performance.

With the political demise of potential Labour leaders Michael Wood and Kiri Allan, McAnulty must, however, be marked for future leadership.

His standing with the business sector was boosted by his appointment to the local government and emergency management portfolios just ahead of the the Auckland floods and Cyclone Gabrielle. He has a strong “can do” approach.

Hipkins has worked assiduously to forge a strong working relationship with business. But it is telling that CEO respondents report that many of those rated are invisible to them.

“This government centres and concentrates power and publicity in a few people,” said a private equity player.

“Too many new Ministers too be sure!”, quipped Stephen Jacobi who heads the New Zealand International Business Forum.”

Michael Wood was demoted over a conflict of interest issue. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Not all Ministers have followed Hipkins’ example in getting to know their business stakeholders, which some find irksome.

Others to rank in the top 10 are consistent performers: Grant Robertson (Finance), Andrew Little (Defence) and Megan Woods (Energy).

The Prime Minister however came in at 5th place and his deputy, Carmel Sepuloni (Social Development), at 8th.

The bottom three Ministers were all down-rated by CEOs this year.

Some 49 per cent of CEOs found the performance of Deputy Labour Leader Kelvin Davis, who holds the Māori Crown Relations portfolio, “unimpressive”. The same went for Education Minister Jan Tinetti.

Broadcasting and Media Minister Willie Jackson was bottom-ranked with 55 per cent finding his ministerial performance “unimpressive”.

Hospital Pass

Dame Jacinda Ardern’s resignation gave her successor Chris Hipkins the opportunity to refresh Labour’s parliamentary frontbench.

Chris Hipkins. Photo / Alex Cairns

But two Cabinet Ministers he promoted — Michael Wood and Kiri Allan — flamed out in spectacular fashion.

Each had been seen as a potential successor to Ardern.

But they stood aside from a caucus vote when Hipkins emerged with broad support.

In Wood’s case, he resigned his portfolios as Minister for Auckland and Transport after undeclared shareholdings surfaced that presented a conflict of interest.

“Wood was a hard-working minister getting stuff done especial in workplace safety” said an Auckland based CEO. “His hubris got the better of him. No wonder he is know as Little Napoleon.”

Others commented they could not understand why he failed to disclose his shareholdings despite multiple requests from the Cabinet Office.

Allan resigned her Justice portfolio after she was involved in a car crash on Evans Bay Parade in Wellington. She was taken to the Wellington Central Police Station.

She faces various charges which will not be heard until after the October 14 election.

“It is sad to lose Kiri Allan from Parliament,” says Freightways chairman Mark Cairns. “She was a very hard-working Minister who actually listened.”

I hope Kiri Allan makes a return to politics,” adds Loveblock Wines’ Erica Crawford.

“She is bright, considered and decisive, with enough warmth and integrity to be believable.”

Police Minister Stuart Nash, who was sacked earlier after it was disclosed he had discussed confidential Cabinet discussions with his donors, was praised by CEOs for his efforts in provincial New Zealand.

Stuart Nash was praised for his efforts in provincial New Zealand. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A fourth Minister — Meka Whaitiri who held the Customs portfolio — blindsided her colleagues when she defected from the Government to join Te Pāti Māori. She didn’t bother to tell Hipkins in advance.

The thrust of the commentary on the four former Labour Ministers was that they had let the country, their party, and the people of New Zealand down.

How the Executive fared

1. Damien O’Connor (Trade) 3.20/5

2. James Shaw (Climate) 3.07 /5

3. Kieran McAnulty (Regional Development) 2.85/5

4. Grant Robertson (Finance) 2.84/5

5. Chris Hipkins (Prime Minister) 2.79 /5

6. Andrew Little (Defence) 2.63/5

7. Megan Woods (Energy) 2.44/5 8. Carmel Sepuloni (Social Development) 2.32/5

9. Peeni Henare (Tourism) 2.25/5 10. Ayesha Verrall (Health) 2.23/5

11. David Parker (Environment) 2.16/5

12. Rachel Brooking (Fisheries) 2.12/5

13. Barbara Edmonds (Revenue) 2.12/5

14. Duncan Webb (Commerce) 2.10/5

15. Priyanca Radhakrishnan (Ethnic Communities) 2.05/5

16. Nanaia Mahuta (Foreign Affairs) 2.11/5

17. Ginny Anderson (Police) 2.03/5

18. Jo Luxton (Customs) 1.94/5

19. Willow-Jean Prime (Conservation) 1.87/5

20. Deborah Russell (Statistics) 1.85/5

21. Marama Davidson (Prevention Family Violence) 1.75/5

22. Rino Tirikatene (Courts) 1.72/5

23. Kelvin Davis (Maori Crown Relations) 1.66/5

24. Jan Tinetti (Education) 1.62/5

25. Willie Jackson (Broadcasting & Media) 1.52/5

Under a cloud

Stuart Nash (Forestry) 2.25/5

Kiri Allan (Justice) 2.05/5

Michael Wood (Transport) 2.09/5

Meka Whaitiri (Customs) 1.46/5

Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern heads the list of Cabinet Ministers who have voluntarily resigned their warrants since the 2020 election.

Others to go include: Kris Faafoi, Speaker Trevor Mallard who is now Ambassador to Ireland, Poto Williams who came under pressure for her handling of the police portfolio, Aupito William Sio and David Clark.







