Some CEOs think NZ First could add experience to a National-Act coalition.

Recent polling indicates that New Zealand First has likely hit the 5 per cent party vote threshold required to secure a return to Parliament.

This would bring Winston Peters and Shane Jones back into Parliament and potentially into Cabinet.

“So the rodeo is back in town… will it be a sideshow or the main event?,” asks Precinct Properties chair Craig Stobo, referencing NZ First’s viral ad where Peters emphasises the need for experience governance and quips that this “is not our first rodeo”.

Peters’ experience was begrudgingly recognised by a prominent Auckland-based chief executive.

“It’s a tough and surprising call to want Winston back in the mix, and I am reminded of that saying about ‘fooling me once’ and so on.

“But a National-Act government will be very short on experience and talent and will also be very socially progressive.

“This might please some sections of the media, and make for an easier life, but it would be quite good to have some adults in the room who understand they don’t have to be scared of the young metropolitan journalists and are allowed to take a different path when many of their voters might prefer it.”

With NZ First’s policies potentially in the mix in upcoming coalition negotiations, CEOs were asked to rate some of the party’s key policies.

The highest rated was its commitment to fully fund St John Ambulance, ensure Plunket, Rescue Helicopters and Surf Lifesaving NZ are well-funded and provide funding to Mike King’s Gumboot Friday charity. This received a rating of 3.32/5 on a scale where 1 equals “very poor” and 5 equals “very good”.

Connecting Marsden Point and Northport to the northern main trunk rail line is also broadly supported by business, receiving a score of 3.07/5.

There was reasonable support for a waste-to-energy plant in Northland to replace Dome Valley tip, which scored 2.67/5. Moving Ports of Auckland operations to Northport and establishing a drydock and naval base in the area scored 2.40/5.

However, these policies evoked concerns from some regarding their regional focus that would favour some parts of New Zealand.

NZ First has been actively campaigning on Māori-related issues. It has pledged to introduce legislation in Parliament’s first sitting week to make English an official language of New Zealand, along with Māori and sign language. Currently, English is considered a de facto language of New Zealand. This received a score of 2.49/5 from respondents.

NZ First also wants to change all “woke virtue-signalling names” of government departments back to English and withdraw from the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People. These policies have less support from business leaders, scoring 2.36/5 and 2.00/5 respectively.



