Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Mood of the Boardroom: National’s foreign house buyers plan ‘sensible’, says real estate boss

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Being able to buy a house here would ease the pathway for many, says Barfoot & Thompson managing director Peter Thompson. Photo / NZME

Being able to buy a house here would ease the pathway for many, says Barfoot & Thompson managing director Peter Thompson. Photo / NZME

Highly-qualified doctors and surgeons are people we need and they want to buy when they move here. They don’t want to be renting.

The immigration of people New Zealand needs would be spurred

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business