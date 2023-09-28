Marama Davidson and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer found points of agreement in the minor partes’ debate. Photo / Supplied

Business leaders are divided on whether James Shaw and Marama Davidson’s leadership has positioned the Green Party as a credible coalition partner with a Labour-led government. Some 47 per cent say their leadership has helped; 41 per cent hold an opposing view and 12 per cent are “unsure”.

When evaluating their political performance over the past three years, Shaw was praised by CEOs, receiving a score of 3.16/5 on a scale of 1-5, where 1= not impressive and 5= very impressive.

Many applaude his climate policies and adeptness at fostering collaboration across the political spectrum.

“James Shaw’s commitment to addressing climate change and efforts to achieve cross-party alignment where practicable is worthy of recognition,” says Beca chair David Carter.

READ MORE: Click here to read more Mood of the Boardroom stories

Shaw’s most notable achievements include successfully shepherding the Zero Carbon Act through Parliament with unanimous support, and reforming the emissions trading scheme.

In the current term as climate change minister, Shaw has collaborated closely with company directors to shape the Financial Sector (Climate-related Disclosures and Other Matters) Amendment Act, which imposes mandatory climate-risk disclosures for large listed companies and financial institutions.

The head of a large asset management firm also acknowledges Shaw’s effectiveness in steering climate policies in a direction that is likely to survive changes in government.

“He may not be rewarded for that by his own voters, but it’s the right way to approach a problem that will require action across multiple electoral cycles.”

A prominent corporate director says, “James Shaw is impressive, and his orientation is genuinely green, rather than watermelon,” referring pejoratively to politicians who combine social and environmental goals.

Greens co-leader James Shaw. Photo / Marty Melville

Last year, Shaw was ejected from the Greens’ leadership by a minority of party delegates who thought he was too close to the Labour Party and not strong enough on climate change. Although he was comfortably re-elected six weeks later, there is concern from some CEOs that this weakened his leadership.

“James Shaw has all but become irrelevant since then — even Labour didn’t bother letting him know about his own portfolio,” responded the boss of an energy firm.

“He looks weak and is having influence in less and less policy.”

This related a government savings initiative which included $236 million for climate policy. Shaw was unaware of this until after the announcement had been made by Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Finance Minister Grant Robertson.

In contrast, CEOs have little positive to say about Davidson, with some labelling her as an “extremist”, and expressing scepticism about her financial policies and proficiency.

For her co-leadership, Davidson received a score of 1.75/5.

“Marama adds little value,” responded a banker.

Davidson faced criticism for remarks she made at a trans rights rally in Auckland earlier this year when she blamed “white cis men” for causing violence. She later clarified that she had been in shock from being struck by a motorcyle.

“I should have made clear that violence happens in every community. My intention was to affirm that trans people are deserving of support and to keep the focus on the fact that men are the main perpetrators of violence.”

If the Greens get to play a role after the October 14 election, several Green Party MPs could be up for Cabinet jobs, among them Chlöe Swarbrick, the Greens spokesperson for a host of portfolios including economic development, digital economy and small business, whose performance was rated at 2.51/5.

Erica Crawford, founder of Loveblock Wine, says that Swarbrick is impressive.

“With some life experience under her belt, she could provide strong leadership as Prime Minister.”

Spokesperson for building and construction, energy and resources and finance, Julie Anne Genter, received a score of 2.10/5.

Policies

CEOs also rated some key Greens’ key policies on a scale of 1-5 where 1 equals “very poor” and 5 equals “very good”.

The highest score of 2.95/5 was the Greens’ policy to provide homeowners up to $36,000 in grants and loans to make their homes more energy-efficient and healthy.

They also proposed to allow landlords to deduct the tax from $18,000 of upgrades made to up to two rental properties.

Also scoring 2.95/5 is the party’s policy to develop a climate-resilient national food strategy, to ensure New Zealand’s food production is resilient to a changing climate, and work with Māori to ensure their food sovereignty aspirations are included.

The Greens have gone further than Labour on its dental policy, offering free dental care for all rather than for those aged under 30.

They plan to pay for this through a new wealth tax, paid by couples worth more than $4 million after mortgages and other debts, and individuals worth more than $2m.

This policy resonates with some respondents, although they disagree with the Greens’ proposal to fund this through introducing a wealth tax.

“They have a strong group of supporters and their dental policy seems to have been well received,” says Jarden managing director and co-head of investment banking Silvana Schenone.

A banking CEO responded that free dental care for those who can’t afford it and for children is excellent policy, “but not for those that can afford it, and not paid by a wealth tax”.

Consistent with past years, business leaders expressed reservations on the challenges faced by a party championing both environmental preservation and social issues.

“I am concerned that any coalition opportunity would be held hostage to the need to ram down more extreme positions, which would inevitably lead to instability,” says an agricultural industry leader.

“The pivot to social issues without credible solutions has taken the Greens to a different political space and possibly relevance,” says the chair of a management consultancy.

“The Green Party could contribute so much to sizing and solving externalities like climate change,” responds another chair.

“Then their ideology kicks in with cutting cow numbers and at that point I sigh and switch off.”



