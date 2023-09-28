Mood of the Boardroom: Company CEOs speak out on co-governance

The Labour Party is in favour of co-governance. Photo / Dean Purcell

Co-governance and racial division have been highlighted as issues in the 2023 Herald Mood of the Boardroom Survey.

The survey, published in full tomorrow, canvasses the views of more than 100 chief executives and directors on issues ranging from the state of the economy to the upcoming election and the performance of the main political parties.

Half of survey respondents said the Labour Government’s co-governance framework should have been appropriately discussed before implementation. Forty per cent agree it is “ahead of public opinion” and 41 per cent believe it should be “reviewed by the next government”.

Just 13 per cent believe co-governance is “right for the times” and a further 7 per cent say it “does not go far enough”.

Labour is in favour of co-governance and has implemented it in areas such as natural resources and the delivery of public services such as Te Aka Whai Ora (Māori Health Authority) which was criticised in an independent report as showing no over-arching plan for activities, timeframes, accountability or performance.

“The approach that Māori should get an equal say in everything and that separate structures are required to deliver services such as with health are both wrong and creating huge inefficiencies,” said an investment banker. A former banker added that all decisions should be based on need “not race or ethnicity”.

New Zealand Initiative chairman Roger Partridge said co-governance is a suitable policy solution for finding 21st century solutions to Treaty claims over property rights (like national parks, the maunga in Auckland, etc). “However, it is not suitable for the governance of the provision of core public services — or of the nation generally.

“Extending co-governance to the latter is inconsistent with liberal democracy and the principle enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights that everyone is entitled to all the same rights and freedoms regardless of race, colour, sex, language, or other factors.”

But others who support co-governance took a different approach: “We are only in trouble because of a lack of proper communication and consultation on it leading to misunderstanding, misinformation and fear,” said an advertising chief. “We need proper dialogue and communication and consultation about this very important area.”

An energy boss said the Ardern Government botched the opportunity: “Keeping He Puapua confidential, cast the die. I feel for Māori who have now missed the moment in time. But it will come again in the future.”

A hotelier added, a balanced approach is the right way forward, ensuring that Māori are adequately respected as the “original sons of the soil”.

Some 20 per cent believed co-governance is “wrong and divisive”.

Among comments: “Dangerously ahead of the country. Significant and worrying risk to trust and social cohesion” (Agribusiness director); “Too politicised, lacking definition, overweight with ideology and narrative” (export head); “polarising” (education boss).

Performance: key areas

Top performance

International trade agreements 3.28/5

New Zealand’s place in the world

Maintenance of an independent foreign policy 2.88/5

Core business

Fiscal management 1.79/5

Room for improvement

Policy execution 1.5/5

2020 election commitments

Supporting Māori and Pasifika aspirations 3.16/5

‘Started off okay: could not execute’

The outgoing Labour Government has been marked down by chief executives for its inability to execute on some key policies during its past three years in office.

Chief executives responding to the Herald CEOs’ Election 2023 Survey rated the government’s performance on policy execution at 1.5/5 — the lowest rating of some key initiatives — on a scale where 1 equals “not impressive” and 5 equals “very impressive”.

Chris Hipkins recognised this weakness when he dropped or postponed various initiatives in his “policy bonfire” shortly after becoming prime minister.

Ironically, for a Government that swept to power on the back of its initial management of the Covid-19 pandemic, faith in its approach declined over the 2020-2023 term. In 2020, CEOs put the Labour-New Zealand First Coalition’s management of New Zealand’s response to the pandemic at 3.95/5. In the 2023 survey this has dropped to 2.64/5.

The executive chair of an advisory firm said the Covid lockdowns were extended for far too long and appeared at odds with initial public statements which were more appropriate.

“Sadly it was not transparent as promised. Emergency powers and PR were used to mask activities and intentions,” said a private equity boss.

“They started off okay. But then found they could not execute the delivery of very much at all. Dreadful wasteful spending” — company chair.

The Labour Government received its highest marks from CEOs for its performance since the 2020 election for cementing international trade agreements at 3.24/5.

Former prime minister Dame Jacinda Ardern led trade missions into Australia, Japan, Singapore and the United States — once New Zealand reopened to the world after Covid restrictions were lifted — and Hipkins followed through this year with China.

Jacinda Ardern in Singapore. Photo / Derek Cheng

Free trade deals have been cemented with Europe and the UK. New Zealand has signed up to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. The China FTA has been upgraded and New Zealand is in negotiations to join an Indo-Pacific economic initiative led by the US.

Among comments: On regional development — “I cannot look past the tardy cyclone response. The affected provinces are still on their knees” (agri exporter).

On business consultation — “The Government has been woeful at genuinely engaging the private sector to assist in times of crisis. The PM’s Business Advisory Council was a farce in spite of the very talented business people deploying enormous amounts of time and energy” (listed company chair).

Other ratings

Maintaining strong international relationships: 3.28/5

Management of the Covid-19 pandemic: 2.64/5

Addressing climate change: 2.50/5

Regional development: 2.02/5

Addressing transport constraints: 1.79/5

Addressing the housing shortage: 1.70/5

Addressing the infrastructure deficit: 1.70/5

Policy planning and consultation with business: 1.59/5

Immigration: 1.56/5

